These California colleges are a path to the top UCs. Here’s which ones have the highest acceptance rates
San Franscisco Chronicle
For the 2024 fall semester, nearly 35,000 students from California community colleges applied to transfer to a UC, and about three-quarters of them were admitted to at least one campus.
Fox 41
The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges is set to approve new bachelor’s degrees at Basin College (bachelor of applied science in respiratory therapy and a bachelor of science in computer science) and Whatcom Community College (bachelor of science in computer science).
Minnesota Pubic Radio
Lake Superior College will be the first higher education institution in Minnesota to provide expanded college offerings for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities thanks to a new state grant.