By Daily Staff April 8, 2025

Fake student aid: California colleges detect more fraudsters stealing millions
CalMatters
Scammers have stolen more than $10 million in federal financial aid from California’s community colleges in the last 12 months — more than double what they stole in the prior year.

Louisiana colleges, universities present stand-still budget, facing federal funding uncertainty
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana college and university leaders have followed Gov. Jeff Landry’s direction and presented a proposed budget to lawmakers that would effectively keep their state funding at current levels. The Louisiana Community and Technical College System would see a slight boost of $3 million.

