EdNC
The rebuilding of western North Carolina will largely be accomplished by the very people currently training in our community colleges. Our colleges are working hard to graduate construction professionals, healthcare workers and countless others in the skilled trades.
WTAJ
Pennsylvania state Reps. Tim Brennan and Kristin Marcell are attempting to secure funding for much-needed training. Funding for first responder training was discontinued decades ago, leaving community colleges to subsidize these essential programs at a financial loss.
EdSource
Across California’s 116-campus community college system, 14,533 students had a student visa in fall 2024, or about 1% of the student body.