Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 7, 2025    Print

Commentary: Six months after Helene, the road to recovery runs through our community colleges
EdNC
The rebuilding of western North Carolina will largely be accomplished by the very people currently training in our community colleges. Our colleges are working hard to graduate construction professionals, healthcare workers and countless others in the skilled trades.

Legislation aims to provide funding to community colleges to train first responders
WTAJ
Pennsylvania state Reps. Tim Brennan and Kristin Marcell are attempting to secure funding for much-needed training. Funding for first responder training was discontinued decades ago, leaving community colleges to subsidize these essential programs at a financial loss.

Concern grows as visas are terminated for dozens of international students at California colleges
EdSource
Across California’s 116-campus community college system, 14,533 students had a student visa in fall 2024, or about 1% of the student body.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.