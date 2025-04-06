ChalkTalk
The Community College of Aurora will no longer offer citizenship classes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security terminated a grant that funded the program, according to the college’s president.
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship is a free eight-week business education course available to military veterans and spouses aimed at helping them to launch or improve their small businesses.
Associated Press
The teaching training case deals with cuts to more than 100 programs. They had been temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Boston, who found that they were already affecting training programs aimed at addressing a nationwide teacher shortage.