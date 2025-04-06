Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 6, 2025    Print

Citizenship classes canceled at Colorado college after Trump administration ends grant
ChalkTalk
The Community College of Aurora will no longer offer citizenship classes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security terminated a grant that funded the program, according to the college’s president.

Central Oregon Community College launches program to help veterans develop business skills
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship is a free eight-week business education course available to military veterans and spouses aimed at helping them to launch or improve their small businesses.

Supreme Court allows Trump administration to cut teacher-training money, for now
Associated Press
The teaching training case deals with cuts to more than 100 programs. They had been temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Boston, who found that they were already affecting training programs aimed at addressing a nationwide teacher shortage.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.