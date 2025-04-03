Lumina Foundation (blog)
Fresh approaches combined with vital partnerships and investments are countering the stigma community colleges often face and energizing these schools.
Work Shift
John Colborn, executive director of Apprenticeships for America, offers three recommendations for the new labor secretary to make good on her promise of making apprenticeships the cornerstone of a stronger American labor market.
Strengthening community college pathways to post-completion success: Lessons from a decade of CCRC research
The Mixed Methods Blog (Community College Research Center)
An upcoming Community College Research Center book will provide practical guidance for community colleges on meeting today’s challenges, such as increasing student persistence and completion and building back enrollment in a fiercely competitive higher education marketplace.
Higher Ed Dive
The workers act as a point person for students experiencing homelessness, helping with everything from applying for financial aid to finding housing.
Aisha Bowe reflects on her journey from community college to rocket scientist on all-female space flight
CBS News
The former NASA rocket scientist and two-time tech company founder shares how she overcame early discouragement, including being told she should pursue cosmetology instead of aerospace engineering.
WWNYTV
Jefferson Community College’s board of trustees voted this week to cut three of its programs: addiction studies, hospitality and tourism, and zoo tech. The New York college was one of five colleges in the country to offer a program like zoo tech, but college officials say it loses $100,000 a year.
mLive
Washtenaw Community College will offer more than 100 virtual and in-person classes to the public at no cost from April 7 through April 11 as part of Free College Week.
WCCB
The Dale Earnhardt Regional Complex is currently under construction at Hickory Regional Airport and will be owned by Catawba Valley Community College.