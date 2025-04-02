Chicago Tribune
The University of Illinois System announced Wednesday the launch of a pilot program aimed at increasing the number of students transferring from community colleges to four-year universities.
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Central Oregon Community College will no longer receive $3 million in federal funding for the construction of a new health and education building at its Madras campus. The funding was cut from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a bill carried by Republican lawmakers last month.
Spokane Community College forges partnership with HollisterStier to create fast-track pharmaceutical manufacturing program
KXLY
The Washington college is teaming up with Jubilant HollisterStier and HollisterStier Allergy to create specialized training in pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment, regulatory compliance and quality control.
Transport Topics
Schools in Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Nebraska are increasing their capabilities to meet truck driver demand.
Montana Sports
The New York Yankees were certainly on to something in 2018. Then-Dawson Community College baseball head coach Chris Lewis saw the future, too.
SUNY Community Colleges prepare for influx of adult learners as free tuition proposal for those without degrees advances
WHEC
Community colleges across New York are preparing to welcome a whole lot more students this fall if the governor’s plan to offer free tuition to adult learners passes in the new state budget.
NASA.gov
Some exciting NASA activities and experiences available to community college students.