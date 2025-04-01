Headlines

New tuition hikes are coming to all Utah colleges
Salt Lake Tribune
The Utah Board of Higher Education has approved small increases for all of the state’s eight public colleges and universities, noting that the overall tuition and fee bump of 2.23% for the system is lower than last year and lower than the annual inflation rate.

Tuition, M&R fee increase at South Dakota tech colleges
KELO
The state Technical Education Board has increased tuition $6 per credit hour to $140 for South Dakota’s four public technical colleges. Tuition had been at the $134 rate since fall 2021.

Ford scholarship boosts auto tech careers with specialized program in face of shortage
USA Today
Ford’s Auto Tech Scholarship program launched in 2023 with $1 million. Last year, it doubled to $2 million and it has doubled again this year to $4 million. Between now and the end of September, it will award 800 people $5,000 scholarships to study to become service technicians.

Linn-Benton Community College cuts jobs to address $3.5M deficit, maintains core programs
KMTR
The Oregon college will reduce staffing by eliminating five current positions and six vacant positions, resulting in a cost reduction of $2.1 million.

Savannah Culinary Institute ‘a game-changer’ for aspiring chefs and bakers
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Savannah Technical College doubles capacity for its culinary program and opens a restaurant downtown.

