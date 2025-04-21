Funding roundup

Alabama Rep. Ben Robbins (R) has donated $5,000 to Central Alabama Community College (CACC) to support student success initiatives across its seven-county service area.

The funding will support ongoing academic programs, workforce development and student engagement opportunities that help prepare CACC students for real-world success. Robbins is known as an advocate for education, workforce readiness and economic development throughout his district, which includes portions of the CACC service area.

“CACC is making a real difference by preparing students for today’s workforce and tomorrow’s opportunities,” Robbins said in a release. “It’s important to ensure our community colleges have the resources they need to continue that work, and I’m proud to support CACC in its efforts.”

Indiana

The American College of Education (ACE) has awarded $56,000 in full-tuition scholarships to four Ivy Tech Community College nursing faculty and staff.

The scholarships aim to support the development of more qualified nursing faculty, a vital step in solving the growing nursing shortage, according to a release. The scholarship initiative builds on an ongoing partnership between ACE and Ivy Tech, which is designed to create more affordable healthcare education and training pathways for both Ivy Tech students and employees.

Ivy Tech produces more than 1,500 nursing graduates each year. More than one out of every three registered nurses in Indiana are Ivy Tech graduates, according to the college.

Kentucky

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) will receive $90 million to fund three building projects thanks to legislation recently passed by state lawmakers. The projects will modernize and accelerate the work to provide education, training and workforce development for essential Kentucky industries, according to a release.

The release of funds was contingent on the system’s work to develop a set of recommendations designed to improve and advance the community college system to better align to Kentucky’s needs.

“Without a doubt, we rely on KCTCS to prepare a skilled workforce that ultimately serves as the backbone of our state’s economy. It is important to note that the legislature was able to make these allocations because of the responsible approach to budgeting that prioritizes needs and strategic investments,” said Petrie, chair of the House Appropriations & Revenue Committee.

The funding will help three colleges, including two member institutions of the American Association of Community Colleges:

Somerset Community College, which will use its new building to provide modern classrooms and workshops to expand programs for automotive mechanics, industrial technology, construction technology and other programs that lead to high-wage, high-demand jobs.

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, which will replace an outdated health campus housed in the old tuberculosis hospital dormitory buildings and a triple-wide trailer.

South Carolina

Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) has received a $40,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to support the college’s electrical lineworker technician program.

HGTC President Marilyn “Murph” Fore noted that Duke Energy has continuously supported the program, which provides the company with a pipeline of well-prepared workers.

“Their partnership continues to empower future lineworkers with the resources they need to succeed while strengthening the infrastructure that supports our daily lives,” she said.

The college’s lineworker program, which launched in 2015, touts a 98% job placement rate. The one-semester certificate program trains six cohorts of 16 students annually.

Duke Energy presents a $40,000 grant to the HGTC Foundation in honor of National Lineworker Appreciation Day to benefit the college’s electrical lineworker technician program. (Photo: HGTC)

Texas

Houston Community College (HCC) has received a $282,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission to expand its apprenticeship programs in plumbing, sheet metal work and electrical technology. The grant will support up to 550 new apprentices.

The programs aim to meet the growing workforce demands in the Houston area, particularly in the construction industry, said Christina Robinson, executive director of work-based learning and industry partnerships at HCC.

“Apprenticeships are becoming a top employee recruitment tool for businesses as well as a meaningful learning experiences for potential workers,” said HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher. “As part of our mission, HCC is providing pathways to success for motivated job seekers of all ages and backgrounds.”

Since 2024, the college’s Gulf Coast Region Apprenticeship Hub has been recognized by the U.S Department of Labor (DOL) to administer registered apprenticeships. Last year, DOL named HCC an Apprenticeship Ambassador, recognizing the college’s role in promoting, expanding and diversifying registered apprenticeships.