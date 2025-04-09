Funding roundup

Tyler Junior College’s (TJC) Center for Learning and Development has received a $23,500 gift from the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union to support the Faculty First Year Experience, the Active Learning Academy and the Great Teachers Retreat, which provide TJC educators with professional development opportunities.

“This investment will allow our talented faculty to explore new pedagogical approaches, refine their skills, and collaborate on innovative strategies that enrich the learning experience for our students,” said Amanda Richardson, TJC director of learning and development.

TJC also recently received a $98,000 Texas Mutual Insurance Company grant to fund the TJC Safety Institute, which offers free courses focused on workplace development and safety for employers, employees and the public.

In addition, the college received a $280,000 grant from the Texas Higher Educating Coordinating Board through the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Grant Program.

* * *

Del Mar College will partner with the Corpus Christi Independent School District on a grant project to enhance dual-enrollment programs. The school district received a Priority Regions Grant of more than $500,000 for the initiative.

The grant recognizes the established collaboration between Corpus Christi ISD and Del Mar College and their focus to improve postsecondary access and completion for all students, according to a press release.

In addition to helping students access early-college coursework, the funding will help to improve district-wide systems that target early college and the dual-enrollment curriculum.

The grant comes from the Commit Partnership, which was awarded funding by the Gates Foundation.

Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez (left) and Del Mar College President Mark Escamilla (right) sign an agreement for a dual-credit partnership. (Photo: Corpus Christi ISD)

* * *

With a new $125,000 grant, Paris Junior College (PJC) will expand a program boosting success for developmental students.

PJC already has been doing innovative work pairing developmental courses with first-year English or math courses. These co-requisite courses allow students who are less prepared academically to quickly catch up to their peers.

The co-requisite course structure is called College Connect in high schools. Clarksville High School was the first to partner with PJC in the program. The new grant will allow the college to expand supplemental instruction on campus as well as with College Connect in high schools.

Georgia

Southern Crescent Technical College (SCTC) will use a $450,000 grant from the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce to help establish nursing labs in its new locations in Butts and Jasper Counties, further expanding access to healthcare education across rural Georgia.

The grant will fund the procurement of essential patient care equipment, including hospital beds, IV pumps, medication administration systems, diagnostic tools and ergonomic classroom furniture with modern technology infrastructure.

“Workforce development in rural Georgia is not just about education — it’s about creating sustainable communities, supporting local hospitals, and ensuring families have access to quality care. This grant allows us to deliver on that mission and build a healthier future for all,” said SCTC President Irvin T. Clark.

Kansas

Flint Hills Technical College (FHTC) kicked off its FHTC Advancing Tomorrow capital campaign in style on this month with the announcement of a $2 million lead gift from Jones Trust.

The $17 million campaign will support the construction of a new Advanced Industry Education Center. The 27,000-square-foot center will boost education opportunities across several college programs. Construction on the new facility may begin in 2027, with classes possibly beginning by late 2028 or early 2029.

North Carolina

Southwestern Community College is part of a new collaborative that’s participating in Dogwood Health Trust’s Elevate Digital Collaborative, which focuses on making broadband internet affordable in western North Carolina.

With $270,000 in grant funding, the college will serve as a “hub,” working with community partners to create solutions to help community residents thrive in a tech-facing world. These efforts aim to overcome barriers like cost and access to devices that prevent people from using the internet for education, healthcare, employment searches, accessing community information and more. Also, the collaborative aims to provide support for those who are interested in improving their computer skills.

They join nine other collaboratives doing similar work in western North Carolina for the initiative.

Tennessee

Motlow State Community College students will have more financial resources after the 2025 Emerald City Gala. The Motlow College Foundation raised a record $140,000 for student scholarships and emergency assistance during the recent event.

This year’s gala saw increased community engagement, with 41 new businesses contributing to the silent auction. In addition to the overall funds raised, more than $15,000 was dedicated to the college’s student emergency fund.