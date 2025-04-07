Funding roundup

A donation to Alamo Colleges District and its Student Advocacy Center Network will help struggling students.

H-E-B announced the $400,000 donation, through its Hunger Relief program, during a recent event at St. Philip’s College, one of the Alamo Colleges. The donation will support scholarships and strengthen resources available to students facing food insecurity and other critical needs.

The contribution also included a refrigerated truck for food collection and delivery in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, along with pantry equipment, food supplies and emergency assistance to help students at all five Alamo Colleges.

“Hunger impacts so many across our communities, and this gift will help give students access to food and other necessities, so they can focus on their academics and not where their next meal will come from,” said Monica Garza, senior manager of public affairs at H-E-B, which has more than a 30-year history of supporting the Alamo Colleges District.

Each advocacy center across the district serves as a one-stop hub where students can access food pantries, benefits navigators and emergency aid. Through partnerships, the centers host pop-up markets and maintain fully stocked campus food pantries, providing fresh, healthy food, and supplies directly to students and their families.

* * *

Houston Community College’s (HCC) talent solutions department has received $84,000 in Skills for Small Business grant funds from the Texas Workforce Commission to provide no-cost training for employees at small businesses.

Through the grant, companies with fewer than 100 employees can access funding to enhance their workforce’s skills. The training opportunities help businesses to remain competitive and equip their employees with the necessary skills for success without any financial burden on the organization.

“This will be a great opportunity for small businesses looking to upskill their employees through quality training at no cost,” said Taraneh Zekavat, director of talent solutions at HCC.

The Texas Workforce Commission also awarded HCC’s Gulf Coast Region Apprenticeship Hub a $282,000 grant as part of the Apprenticeship Training Program.

The funds will support HCC in delivering apprenticeship-related instruction in high-demand occupations, including plumbing, sheet metal and electrical technician pathways. The grant runs through August, supporting as many as 550 new apprentices.

The Gulf Coast Region Apprenticeship Hub helps to bring people seeking learning and employment through an apprenticeship into contact with companies seeking new workers or who are willing to train workers for their industry.

California

The Lucky Duck Foundation donated $689,000 to the San Diego College of Continuing Education Foundation in support of the Pathways Program, which provides an employment training and certificate programs, paid internships, case management, access to education and more.

With the donation, the college can provide students with supplies like laptops and bus passes, as well as emergency funding.

* * *

Dental hygiene students at Taft College will benefit from a $325,000 gift from the Delta Dental Foundation.

The funds will support students with scholarships and financial aid. A portion of the funding will go toward an endowed scholarship fund.

Louisiana

River Parishes Community College (RPCC) announced recently a $71,000 award from Methanex’s Turnaround (TAR) Safe Days campaign. The contribution will support the RPCC Westbank Workforce Training Center and its ability to provide high-quality technical and vocational education to students and workforce trainees in the region.

Through the Safe Days campaign, Methanex and its contractor, Turner Industries, donated $1,500 ($750 from each company) for each injury-free day during the turnaround period. Additionally, Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) contributed an extra $5,000 upon achieving an injury-free TAR, underscoring their commitment to workplace safety and community investment.

“This generous donation from Methanex, Turner Industries, and SWAT is a testament to their commitment to both safety and workforce development,” said Tarie Roberson, executive director of the RPCC Foundation.

Massachusetts

MassBay Community College has received a $10,000 donation from ABI-LAB and the Dacon Corporation.

Since 2022, ABI-LAB – a bio-incubator and accelerator focused on life sciences – has supported MassBay’s STEM student scholarships and the college’s STEM programs through mentorship and internship opportunities, and by providing students with tours of the facility and insights into ongoing research.

“Our partnership creates life-changing opportunities for MassBay STEM students, bridging education, innovation and collaboration,”said MassBay President David Podell.

* * *

Quinsigamond Community College (QCC) is launching the Auxilium Center for Entrepreneurship, with help from the Cliff and Susan Rucker Foundation, which has committed $100,000 per year for a minimum of three years.

The center will serve as a hub of innovation, offering workshops, mentoring, consultation services and entrepreneurship-focused curriculum. It will be open to students across all disciplines, with an emphasis on inclusivity, opportunity and practical skill-building.

The Cliff and Susan Rucker Foundation’s financial support will help the center hire a full-time director and establish a strong foundation for future growth.

“Entrepreneurship is about more than starting a business — it’s about believing in your ability to create something from the ground up. This Center will instill that belief and serve as a place where students can find the tools, mentorship and confidence to bring their ideas to life,” said Cliff Rucker, founder of Auxilium and Rucker Investments.

Nebraska

Students at Northeast Community College will have increased financial support as they pursue manufacturing education and training. That’s thanks to the Gene Haas Foundation, which awarded the college $12,500 in grants to support student scholarships and machining and manufacturing engineering program needs.

Since 2015, Northeast’s manufacturing program has received annual grants from the Gene Haas Foundation, bringing its total received to $75,000.