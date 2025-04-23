Driven to succeed

For most of her life, Houston native Dominique Davis relied on used cars to get around. After a brief experience with a car loan that didn’t pan out, she found herself once again navigating the world of secondhand vehicles — and often unreliable mechanics.

That frustration sparked a bold decision: to take matters into her own hands.

“I figured I might as well try to figure it out myself,” Davis said.

The decision led her to enroll in the Houston Community College (HCC) automotive technology program. The college is a place she already knew well, having previously earned an HCC associate degree in arts.

“The automotive program is very flexible and the teachers — I like the teachers there for their dedication to students like me,” Davis said. “I’ve been learning a lot, keeping myself on the road toward my goal.”

The program has given her not just the ability to keep her own car running, but also a new career path. From diving into the history of automotive technology, to getting firsthand experience with transmissions and motors in the shop, she’s learning it all.

“I’m loving every minute of it,” Davis said.

Stepping stones and footsteps

Davis’ hard work has paid off with a position at a well-known electric motor vehicle company — a major stepping stone in what she says is her long-term career path.

Her educational efforts have inspired her family. Her 18-year-old son, Damari Baldwin, an aspiring animator and talented artist, plans to follow in her footsteps and plans to attend HCC this summer.

“By watching me go back to school, even at my age, he’s motivated,” the 38-year-old Davis said. “He feels like, if his mom can do it, he has no excuses.”

A talented muralist herself, the single mom plans to return to HCC to enroll in auto body paint and collision classes, calculating that it may be a way to blend her artistic talents and technical skills to earn a certificate for that in-demand discipline.

To Davis, the journey is more than just about cars or careers. It’s about resilience, perseverance and proving that obstacles really are just illusions.

“It’s about believing in yourself and having the drive to advance in your life,” she said.

She added: “You can’t let anything discourage you. You can’t let people get in your way. There’s always a way around obstacles and a way to push forward. When you do, that’s when you get your results.”