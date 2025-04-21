A tremendous value and a pathway to prosperity

Making higher education more accessible and affordable is a personal priority for me. As a wealth director, I understand the importance of earning a degree without being unnecessarily saddled with debt. And as a graduate of a Pennsylvania community college, I know firsthand how these institutions can kickstart a career and provide a pathway to a better life.

Attending community college has always been a smart financial decision, and today community colleges offer families even greater value. April is Community College Month, making it a perfect time to celebrate and acknowledge the significant value of community colleges that are doing so much to increase affordable access to education for our local communities.

Community colleges are designed to help remove obstacles and challenges through holistic support services and programs. For many students, community colleges are the best option for continuing their education. They offer not only a gateway to higher education but also the flexibility to attend classes, both in-person and online, while working or caring for a family.

For community college students who want to go on to receive their bachelor’s degree at a four-year university, that opportunity is always available. Community colleges provide excellent transfer opportunities that help students significantly reduce the cost of earning a four-year degree through tuition discounts and scholarship opportunities.

Dual-enrollment programs also allow high school students to get a head start on their degree by enrolling in college courses. At Montgomery County Community College (MCCC), 18% of our students last year were dual-enrolled. These students receive the same suite of student support as traditionally enrolled students, and we have even seen several students receive their associate’s degree before their high school graduation.

Community colleges are built to support all of our community members, helping them adopt a growth mindset that can empower their careers. In fact, community colleges provide students with a fast track to high-paying jobs. By training students with the skills required by employers today in their own hometowns, community colleges can better align curriculum with local economic needs to create a workforce capable of advancing local businesses and industries.

This mutually beneficial approach allows students to gain access to high-demand careers and enables companies to fill open positions with qualified workers. Community colleges also leverage internship programs, apprenticeships and workforce development programs as an efficient way to quickly guide students not just to a job – but to upward mobility. They’re designed to offer students employment opportunities in positions that are in high demand and provide family-sustainable wages.

This Community College Month, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the powerful, transformative role of community colleges in improving our economy and communities. Community colleges remain dedicated to providing affordable access to education, resources and a pathway to a better life for all students. They have made a tremendous impact on my life, and I hope to see more students enrolled in these life-changing institutions for years to come.