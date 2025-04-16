2025 AACC Awards of Excellence winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — About four years ago, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, Long Beach City College (LBCC) held a student climate survey to gauge how its students were doing. The results were “devastating,” according to Superintedent-President Mike Muñoz.

Only 49% of students felt they mattered or belonged at LBCC, said Muñoz. The percentages were lower for Black and Asian students.

To address the troubling numbers, the California college launched the BeLong Beach City College Campaign, which focused on outreach efforts to boost student success and build its community. In three years, students’ feelings that they matter and a sense of belonging increased to 92%, and the gap for Black and Asian students was eliminated.

On Tuesday night, LBCC and other community colleges and leaders were recognized for their exceptional work through the 2025 AACC Awards of Excellence. LBCC received the award in the category of Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging.

“This award will serve as a beacon to all students at Long Beach City College that they truly belong,” Muñoz said at the awards gala.

This year’s Awards of Excellence winners are:

Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

Long Beach City College (California), Mike Muñoz, superintendent-president

Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship

Mt. Hood Community College (Oregon), Lisa Skari, president

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Rock Valley College (Illinois) and AAR

Faculty Innovation

Elizabeth Peters, professor of electronics technology and pre-engineering Yavapai Community College (Arizona)

Student Success

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Mary S. Graham, president

Rising Star, Manager

Kollin Napier, director of the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Rising Star, Executive

Michelle Tufau, vice president for strategic enrollment and student engagement, Quinsigamond Community College (Massachusetts)

Faculty Member of the Year

Kwabena Konadu, discipline chair, cybersecurity, Northern Virginia Community College

CEO of the Year