2025 AACC Awards of Excellence winners

By Daily Staff April 15, 2025    Print

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — About four years ago, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, Long Beach City College (LBCC) held a student climate survey to gauge how its students were doing. The results were “devastating,” according to Superintedent-President Mike Muñoz.

Only 49% of students felt they mattered or belonged at LBCC, said Muñoz. The percentages were lower for Black and Asian students.

To address the troubling numbers, the California college launched the BeLong Beach City College Campaign, which focused on outreach efforts to boost student success and build its community. In three years, students’ feelings that they matter and a sense of belonging increased to 92%, and the gap for Black and Asian students was eliminated.

On Tuesday night, LBCC and other community colleges and leaders were recognized for their exceptional work through the 2025 AACC Awards of Excellence. LBCC received the award in the category of Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging.

“This award will serve as a beacon to all students at Long Beach City College that they truly belong,” Muñoz said at the awards gala.

This year’s Awards of Excellence winners are:

Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Faculty Innovation

Student Success

Rising Star, Manager

Rising Star, Executive

Faculty Member of the Year

CEO of the Year

