Washington Watch: Rocky road for House Republicans’ CR plan

House Republicans this weekend released a continuing resolution (CR) to extend fiscal year 2024 (FY 24) funding levels through September and avoid a partial government shutdown.

In December, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved 12 bipartisan FY 25 funding bills, while House conservatives continued to push for further domestic spending reductions. The chambers couldn’t bridge the gap and voted instead to extend FY 24 spending levels to March 14.

Disagreements over topline funding levels have persisted, alongside intense debate over policy riders unrelated to funding levels, and support for/opposition to actions taken by the Trump administration.

The 99-page CR released on Saturday would largely extend FY 24 funding levels until the end of the fiscal year. However, despite being billed as a “clean CR,” the bill does include several funding rescissions and “anomalies” aligned with Republican priorities. Most notably, the bill decreases non-defense domestic discretionary spending by $13 billion, while delivering increased defense spending.

Cuts to ED, DOL programs

The CR would eliminate all FY 2024 Congressionally Directed Spending projects for higher education under the Fund for Improvement in Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) – totaling $202 million. If sustained, this policy would be a blow to the many community colleges that have projects pending in FY 2025 legislation.

The bill would also zero out funding for the Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration’s Demonstration and Pilot projects ($107 million) and rescind $75 million for DOL Dislocated Worker Assistance (cutting program funding by nearly 25%).

It is not clear if this CR will garner the requisite support to clear Congress, or even the House. Democrats in the House and Senate have strongly objected to the CR text, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) urging the House Democratic Caucus to vote down the measure as it comes for a vote.

For Republicans, many House conservatives typically oppose funding extensions because they limit Congress’ ability to further reduce spending. However, several of these members have indicated that they are considering the CR proposal. Regardless, as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) navigates a razor-thin majority, he still may need to secure a few Democratic votes.

Choppy waters

Even if the CR clears the House, it faces additional challenges in the Senate. Appropriations bills are subject to the filibuster and therefore require 60 votes to pass. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) has already indicated that he will not support the measure, so it will require eight Democrats to be passed into law.

Democrats have objected to the rescission of funds for specific programs within the CR text, as well as a lack of specification on how the Trump administration would spend appropriated funds. As is typical, FY 2024 spending bills included an explanatory statement, funding tables and detailed report language directing agencies on how to spend appropriated money. This includes instructions on how much funding should be designated for each program within an account and further congressional priorities for awarding and distributing dollars.

Absent this report language, the Trump administration will have increased discretion in how it doles out appropriated funds. Senate Democrats continue to push for either a truly “clean” CR with additional spending instructions or a shorter-term stopgap funding measure to give Congress more time to negotiate FY 25 spending bills.

Lawmakers will have until midnight on Friday to pass a funding extension and have it signed by the president. At the time of this writing, Johnson is planning to take his CR to the House floor on Tuesday.