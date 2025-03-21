Supporting nursing students through Random Acts of Kindness

The Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Fund is known throughout Minneapolis College for helping students meet basic needs such as one-time emergency expenses, transportation costs, food, and fees related to taking certification exams after graduation.

Recognizing the importance of providing emergency grants and seeing first-hand how a financial hardship impacted some of the dedicated students in the Nursing Program where he was teaching, faculty member Paul Bernstein encouraged the start of a RAK Fund designated for nursing students.

“I saw a need and wanted to make this happen for our students,” said Paul Bernstein, who notes the nursing program is close to his heart. “Teaching nursing students is the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my career and a financial boost to help a student through an unexpected emergency can help ensure their future success.”

“Every February, we ask Minneapolis College faculty and staff to consider creative ways to ‘Give from the Heart,’” said Beverly Wadsworth, director of community relations, advancement, and the foundation. “Paul stepped up in a big way this year to address the urgent financial needs he hears students discussing every day in and out of his classes. This new fund is a lifeline for nursing students navigating the expense of everyday life and working hard to fill an urgent need in our workforce.”

“Random Acts of Kindness grants have made a significant impact on students and their lives,” said Becky Nordin, dean of students and TRIO director. “Enrolled students are eligible to apply for a onetime RAK grant up to $500. These funds have helped many students meet basic needs that keep them on track for graduation.”

A big impact

Becky Nordin recalls two specific student situations where RAK funds made an enormous impact on student lives:

First, a student who lived out of the metro area experienced car trouble on their way to a clinical site. Due to living outside of the metro area, they had no access to public transportation. They were in desperate need of assistance with paying for the car repair. An instructor encouraged the student to reach out to the Student Resource Center. They did and were informed of the RAK funding. After applying for a RAK grant, they were awarded $500. The grant paid a majority of their car repair making it possible for them to continue the program. Without this financial support, the student would have had to make difficult decisions about their education.

A second example occurred many years ago. Staff were informed by the former academic dean of nursing that a student could not afford the registration fee for their required NCLEX exam. The registration fee for the NCLEX was $200 at that time. The student applied for a RAK grant and received funds to register for the exam. Subsequently, the student passed the exam and became licensed. Without the $200, the student would have had to place their career on hold until they were able to collect the funds or find a donor to assist them.

“These two examples demonstrate how RAK funding has had an enormous impact on nursing student’s lives,” said Nordin, who is proud of how the college goes beyond providing a top-notch education and shapes its environment through a holistic approach, creating opportunities for students to access basic needs as needed. “Having important resources on campus, including the RAK funding, for our students has been a life changer.”

Bernstein is hoping for a robust fund and encourages college faculty, staff and the community to consider a gift to nursing students through the RAK Fund. “I believe the nursing students will pay it forward long into their future,” said Bernstein, who previously spent 16 years as a nurse at Hennepin County Medical Center. “There is a shortage of nurses in Minnesota and supporting students throughout their education will ultimately help fill the need keeping our community healthier.”