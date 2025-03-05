Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki March 5, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Washtenaw Community College (WCC) alumna Aisha Bowe is a member of the six all-female crew on Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission. Bowe is an aerospace engineer and STEM entrepreneur and has a scholarship for engineering students at the Michigan college. (Photo: WCC) Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Illinois) chats with Jaylyn Carter, a member of Highland Community College’s student senate, in the school’s new Welcome Center. He visited the college to learn how it is preparing students for success and to discuss the challenges and innovations on campus. (Photo: Highland) Five Allegany College of Maryland students and President David R. Jones recently attended the Maryland Association of Community Colleges’ Student Advocacy Day. The group connected with lawmakers, toured the State House and dined at Chick & Ruth’s Delly, an Annapolis institution since 1956. (Photo: ACM) Student leaders from the Alamo Colleges District joined peers from other Texas community colleges last month at the state Capitol in Austin for Community College Day. (Photo: Alamo Colleges) The Cleveland State Community College Foundation recently hosted An Evening with Scott Hamilton, Olympic gold medal figure skater. The event raised more than $94,000 for the foundation, which supports the Tennessee college and student scholarships. (Photo: Cleveland State) Olive-Harvey College, which is part of the City Colleges of Chicago, recently launched a Criminal and Social Justice Center with legal resources available to the community. Attending the event were (front left, seated) Olive-Harvey College President Kimberly Hollingsworth, Chancellor Juan Salgado, Sgt. Roderique McClain of the Chicago Police Department and professor Jeffrey Dillard (at podium), who initiated the idea for the center. (Photo: OHC) Chef judges at an American Culinary Federation competition held last month in Myrtle Beach pose with culinary students from South Carolina’s Horry-Georgetown Technical College who competed at the event. (Photo: HGTC) Randolph Community College President Shah Ardalan delivers a presentation at the North Carolina college’s annual spring convocation to kick off the new semester. (Photo: RCC) Graduating students at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ celebrated its winter commencement earlier this year. (Photo: UCNJ) Alabama’s Wallace State Community College this week opened its new baseball field as the team played a doubleheader. The field is part of nearly $5 million in investments in athletic facilities at the college this year, including more than $2 million in baseball and softball. (Photo: Wallace State)