Rethinking the degree: Enter Credential College

Dallas Christiansen owed his younger brother Troy $35. Through graciousness not always extended between brothers, Troy afforded Dallas an opportunity to settle the debt for less than the past due amount.

The screen on Troy’s iPhone was broken. A replacement only costs around $12, but not many people have the technical background to make the repair themselves. Dallas, 19, however, had recently earned two nationally recognized certifications. Christiansen completed Metropolitan Community College (MCC) Credential College microcredentials during his school day at Keith Lutz Horizon High School.

Credential College is an alternative to traditional degrees, leading to high-skill, high-demand and high-wage careers while they are still in school or shortly after graduation. Through funds allocated by the Metropolitan Community College Foundation’s board of directors, the pilot program was offered to Horizon students at no cost.

This article is an excerpt from the current issue of Community, the quarterly magazine of Metropolitan Community College in Nebraska. It is reprinted with permission.

With the skills he developed in the pilot program at Horizon (part of Millard Public Schools), Christiansen settled his debt with his 16-year-old brother by providing a service. The experience taught Christiansen that as long as smartphones are an everyday necessity, accidents will inevitably happen, placing value on the niche expertise he gained through the Credential College program.

Christiansen also is beginning to understand the reach of word-of-mouth marketing. Since then, he has repaired two damaged iPhones that belong to friends. These repairs have provided him with an immediate income stream that he plans to tap into until his daytime hours are free, allowing him to apply for a job with a local company specializing in technology repairs.

“I had my iPhone 11 fixed about a year ago and was charged $130 for it. From what I learned in class and looking through the prices and everything, I feel like I could make at least an extra 50 bucks for each job I do,” Christiansen said.

Providing flexible course offerings, career opportunities

Christiansen was among the first 15 students to complete the Credential College program at Horizon last year. All 15 students are leaving or finishing high school with Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) Level 1 and Level 2 certifications. The curriculum Christiansen followed at Horizon is also offered through MCC Workforce Education’s Mobile Device Repair Academy at Digital Express on the Fort Omaha Campus.

The program is a partnership between MCC, the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (the national trade organization for the wireless industry) and iFixOmaha, a local technology repair retailer. MCC was the first community college in the nation to offer an industry-certified mobile device repair program.

After the successful pilot at Horizon, Credential College will expand to other high schools in the MCC service footprint.

In addition to mobile device repair, Credential College offerings include training programs for careers in insurance, human resources, customer service, phlebotomy, pharmacy, mental health, medical, veterinary, skilled trades and technical sciences and information technology.

Each Credential College program is competency-based and typically follows a pass-fail basis. Each offering also integrates career advising and general work skills training to help participants become job-ready upon completion. In most cases, credentials can be earned in six months or less.

Flexibility also is built in. All credentials are stackable and portable, providing students with multiple on- and off-ramps to complete higher-level degrees, earn additional credentials or enter the workforce at different stages of their education.

Christiansen is completing his high school credits at Horizon and plans to graduate in December.

Horizon is a nontraditional 9th through 12th grade high school with a student body that ranges from 150 to 180 students. The school provides support services to students through a relationship-based approach. Like MCC, Horizon offers smaller class sizes, allowing students to receive more individualized attention. The school holds four graduation ceremonies each year.

Horizon Principal Emili Brosnan said Credential College appeals to the school because it provides a new way to answer a question presented to each of her students: What does personal excellence look like for you?

“What really pairs Horizon with MCC is how we both approach personal excellence,” Brosnan said. “We want to look at different ways to support kids than in a traditional school. We want to be innovative and offer additional opportunities for our students. … Everybody is going to have a different definition, and that’s great. We want everybody to have an opportunity to be the best at what they want to do.”

Horizon is offering four mobile device repair cohorts in 2025, one every nine weeks. Brosnan does not anticipate filling each class to be an issue.

“For that first cohort, we had students who were not selected who came back asking, ‘Can I do it?’” Brosnan said. “So, it gained some popularity.”

Skills-based learning for a growing group of students

Credential College is designed to serve a larger population of students than one might think. Nearly 35% of Nebraska public high school graduates do not pursue college after finishing high school, according to the 2024 Nebraska Higher Education Progress Report by Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education (CCPE). The report also notes some of the annual changes in Nebraska’s postsecondary education system “have very likely been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and time will tell if they indicate permanent shifts.”

Gary Girard, vice president for MCC Community and Workforce Education, is not waiting for that data to shake out.

“With Credential College, we have a solution. We’re really trying to design a program with practical options and career pathways. The idea is to offer programs that can be completed in six months or less, and then build to the next progression,” Girard said.

CCPE and MCC are working together to help meet the statewide postsecondary attainment goal — at least 70% of Nebraskans, 25 to 34 years old, to have a degree, certificate diploma or other recognized credential with economic value by 2030. Girard said Credential College supports schools like Horizon by offering focused career guidance and readiness training before students leave the education system.

Designed to shift people’s view of employment from “paycheck” to a “career” mindset, Credential College provides a foundational pathway to a quality job after high school through microcredentials. Each offering also includes a route back to college for further upskilling or degree attainment.

Brosnan said the ability for students to earn credentials through daily coursework during the school day and the relationship-building approach of instructors — one from Horizon, one from MCC (contracted through iFixOmaha) — were key factors in the success of the pilot program.

During each nine-week cohort at Horizon, students meet for 90 minutes each day. Rather than learning from a textbook, students spend most of their time Monday through Thursday working from a tub of tools with devices that need repair.

The Friday class is more focused on job skills training. Jason DeWater, founder of iFixOmaha, teaches students about back-of-house operations and leads role-playing exercises to help them practice customer interactions.

Christiansen said exposure to career opportunities in mobile device repair opened his eyes to possibilities he had never considered before. The hands-on, learning-by-doing approach kept him engaged throughout the program.

“I’ve always liked taking things apart and putting them back together. When it’s something electronic like a phone, and I can fix it without messing it up, it boosts my confidence,” Christiansen said.

