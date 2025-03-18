Portland Community College launches reimagined eye care program

A revamped eye tech program at Oregon’s Portland Community College (PCC) will save students time and money, and better meet industry demands.

The eye technician certificate program provides a streamlined, one-year curriculum designed to address the evolving needs of students and the healthcare industry.

The program replaces the previous two-year degree format – previously called the ophthalmic medical technology program for three decades.

This new version debuts with an inaugural cohort of 18 students for its pilot year. Students currently in the two-year program will go through a teach out and complete their degrees.

The decision to transition to a certificate model reflects PCC meeting the demand for qualified ophthalmic technicians while accommodating the realities of modern students. By condensing the program from seven quarters to four, instructors aim to make this critical training more accessible and cost-effective, all while maintaining its high standards of excellence.

“We’ve redeveloped the program in response to long-standing trends of declining enrollment and strong industry need,” said Ellie Bessarab, eye tech instructor. “This new model is a game-changer. It reduces time-to-completion and program costs while preserving the program’s reputation for producing highly skilled graduates.”

Addressing industry and student needs

The newly introduced eye tech program addresses both the challenges students face and the healthcare sector’s urgent need for qualified technicians.

Due to the program’s shorter length, students will begin clinical rotations in their first term, enhancing hands-on experience and knowledge retention.

Clinical partners have expressed enthusiasm for the changes, recognizing that a one-year certificate format addresses the regional shortage of trained ophthalmic technicians more effectively.

“Shortening the program allows us to meet the growing demand for technicians while making the education more accessible,” Bessarab noted. “Students gain the same certification opportunities and enter the workforce sooner, which benefits everyone — students, employers, and patients alike.”

Ensuring a steady pipeline

Among the significant updates is a shift in the program’s clinical experience timeline. Students now start clinicals in their first term rather than waiting until their fourth, accelerating their learning curve and enabling them to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings from the outset.

By reimagining the program’s structure, PCC can build higher enrollment, faster graduation, and a steady pipeline of skilled professionals who are ready to meet the needs of hospitals and clinics across the Pacific Northwest.

Joe Nguyen is one of those current students who is taking the short-term certificate program. The Happy Valley resident said he wants a job that is unique and can make an impact, which makes eye care perfect.

“I spent months researching how to get engaged in the specialization and discovered that PCC is teaching a large number of brilliant people to become the best technicians, guided by skilled and experienced instructors,” he said. “And, I adore seeing individuals get enthusiastic and joyful when their vision difficulties are resolved.”

Bessarab said it is intended that the program will continue to have a winter term start cycle every year to allow students to complete prerequisite courses during the fall term and transition to the program the subsequent term.

“These changes, along with a teach out plan for the current students, will ensure an uninterrupted pipeline of qualified technicians to the program’s hospital and clinic partners,” Bessarab said.