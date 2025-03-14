Newsmakers

New CEO

Larry Miller will become the third president of South Carolina’s Greenville Technical College (GTC) in July. For the past five years, he has served as the college’s vice president of learning and workforce development.

College leaders noted Miller’s accomplishments at GTC, including increasing the number of credentials awarded by 238% in one calendar year, leading change within online offerings that helped it attain a national ranking in 2024, and establishing a partnership with Greenville County Schools that has resulted in GTC attaining top rank in the state for dual enrollment.

Prior to his vice president role, Miller served for over a year as GTC’s director of institutional research, and he previously was at the Center for Reinventing Public Education for nearly 12 years, serving as as a research affiliate and senior research fellow. He also was dean of the School of Education and Charter Schools at Florida SouthWestern State College, and a consultant for the Center on Innovation in Education at the University of Kentucky, among other positions at Rutgers University, Syracuse University and the University of Washington.

Interim CEO

Melissa Frank-Alston will serve as interim president of Georgia’s Augusta Technical College, effective April 1. She is currently the college’s provost.

Frank-Alston has served at Augusta Tech for nearly 20 years, holding several leadership roles, including executive vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness & research and vice president for academic and student affairs.

“Dr. Frank-Alston is a dedicated and accomplished leader with a deep commitment to student success and workforce development,” Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, said in a release. “Her decades of experience and leadership at Augusta Technical College will ensure a seamless transition as the college continues to provide high-quality education and training to students in the region.”

Retirement announcement

Brian King, chancellor of Los Rios Community College District, has announced that he plans to retire in June 2026 at the end of the 2025-26 academic year. King has led the second-largest community college district in California, with about 75,000 students, since February 2012. Los Rios serves the greater Sacramento region with four colleges – American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City – and six major educational outreach centers.

Under King’s leadership, Los Rios has raised more than $60 million through grant-seeking and fundraising efforts and seen marked improvements in student success, according to a release. In the last 13 years, the district has built or significantly renovated more than a dozen major campus facilities, seen enrollment grow past pre-pandemic levels, and expanded programs for students and employers. King also oversaw the establishment of the Los Rios Promise program and the implementation of guided pathways across its colleges.

King has served in leadership roles at several local and statewide organizations, including past president of the Chief Executive Officers of the California Community Colleges and past president of the Global Community College Leadership Network. He is also a past board chair of the Community College League of California and the California Community College Athletics Association. In addition, King has received a Fulbright Fellowship to Russia with a group of community college leaders.

Prior to being named the ninth chancellor of the 60-year-old district, King served for more than eight years as president/superintendent of Cabrillo College (California). Before that, he served from 1991 to 2004 in several positions at Ozarks Technical Community College (Missouri), where he rose from a faculty position teaching American government and business law, to serving as vice president of administration and business.

Kudos

Carla Sineway, president of Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College (Michigan), has been named by the American Indian College Fund (AICF) as its 2024-2025 Tribal College President Honoree of the Year. The award is presented to a distinguished individual who made a positive and lasting impact on the tribal college movement.

Sineway has worked for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe since 1978 in the area of education and human services. In 2002, she became the college’s dean of students and curriculum, and later would serve as interim president before becoming its permanent president. Sineway is also a board member of the Michigan Community College Association, serving on its student success committee. In addition, she has served a three-year term (2020 to 2023) on AICF’s board of trustees.

Patrick Enright, senior vice president of academic affairs, workforce development and student success at County College of Morris in New Jersey, has been recognized as a 2025 S.H.I.N.E. (Serves, Helps, Inspires, Nurtures, and Excels) Educator of the Year Award recipient in the higher education category by Child & Family Resources, which focuses on community-based child care programs. The award aims to acknowledge educators who exemplify the spirit of Child & Family Resources’ mission and values, and whose professional practice and advocacy for the profession are deemed exemplary.

Lori Heafner, vice president of institutional effectiveness and development at Horry-Georgetown Technical College (South Carolina), has been invited to serve as a peer instructor at the 2025 Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Summer Institute, a professional development event to support institutional effectiveness and student learning. As a peer instructor, Heafner will co-facilitate a session on Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) implementation and assessment.