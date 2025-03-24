Illinois college expands OER initiative

Waubonsee Community College student Audrie Schaubel’s first encounter with open educational resources (OER) began at Rosary High School, where she conducted a research project on the monopoly of the textbook industry. At the time, the idea of free high-quality textbooks seemed more theoretical than practical. But just a year later, as a Waubonsee student, Schaubel experienced first-hand the cost savings and benefits of OER.

“I have taken several classes that use OER, making my experience at Waubonsee much more affordable,” Schaubel said.

Saving for the future

Now in her second year studying chemistry at Waubonsee, Schaubel estimates that OER has saved her at least $700 across five science courses. Combined with Waubonsee’s already low tuition, these savings have allowed her to focus on her studies and engage in leadership roles on campus. Schaubel serves in Student Senate, co-leads the Science Club, and participates in the Campus Activities Board. “It’s great because I’m saving a lot of money now that I can use [to transfer] for university,” she added.

A 2023 Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries in Illinois survey found that about 30% of Waubonsee students report being unable to afford course materials, leading some to take fewer courses or forego purchasing required course materials. Either strategy may result in lower success, retention and/or completion rates, but Waubonsee is addressing this firsthand.

Through its OER program, Waubonsee has already saved over 9,000 students more than $1.3 million in textbook costs. The program is a key part of Waubonsee’s MyMaterials program, which provides students free or reduced-price course materials through two options, OER and Inclusive Access, the latter offering up to 50% off standard textbooks for select courses.

“When students can access materials for free from day one, it removes a significant barrier and reduces financial strain,” Digital Services Coordinator Brandon Board said.

Flexibility for faculty

In addition to cost benefits, OER provides faculty with greater flexibility in tailoring course materials to students’ individual learning styles.

“OER provides flexibility in teaching while reducing student barriers to learning,” said Michael Moran, assistant professor of human services. “Students engage in the course without the stress of out-of-pocket costs. Their only investment is time — and they learn just as well as they would with traditional textbooks.”

More than 45 Waubonsee faculty members have integrated OER into their courses. To build on this momentum, Waubonsee hosted its inaugural Affordable Course Materials Summer Institute at its Sugar Grove Campus, equipping faculty with the tools and support to expand OER access.

“OER is easy to distribute, and students can keep all materials even after the course ends,” said Eamon Newman, instructor of information systems. “We can pivot in class and work on assignments and projects that are relevant.”

“OER enhances students’ learning by fostering active and creative engagement with course content,” added Michelle Lindquist, associate professor of English developmental education.