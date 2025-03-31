Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 31, 2025    Print

Wisconsin apprentice opportunities to expand under new coalition
Wisconsin apprentice opportunities to expand under new coalition Superior Telegram
Creating collaborative coalitions and expanding apprenticeship pathways in Wisconsin is getting a boost with the newly formed Apprenticeship Pathway Coalition Initiative.

Michigan community colleges want to lure male students. Bass fishing anyone?
Bridge Michigan
Despite efforts in recent years to increase tuition-free access to higher education, women outnumber men at community colleges, universities and – most visibly – in the Michigan Reconnect Program, where enrollment is 2-1 women to men.

Income tax credits available for Nebraska community colleges’ property taxes, must be requested
Nebraska Examiner
Tax credits to offset property taxes owed to local K-12 school districts are now automatically applied, but Nebraskans still need to file for income tax credits for community colleges for additional relief each year.

Do-it-yourself mental health: Community college students band together to pitch solutions
Texas Tribune
Students from Texas and across the country are getting help to generate new ideas for campus support systems — and to turn those ideas into reality.

Thousands of student civil rights cases left adrift after Trump guts ED
The 74
Cases involving race, sex and LGBTQ students most likely to languish, as administration drives investigations around antisemitism, transgender issues.

Tenn. works encourages more people to earn degrees, credentials
SValleyNow.com
Tennessee is working to increase the number of people enrolled in college and career training programs, which the state believes will be necessary for securing good jobs in the future. There is still a lot more work to be done.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.