Wisconsin apprentice opportunities to expand under new coalition Superior Telegram
Creating collaborative coalitions and expanding apprenticeship pathways in Wisconsin is getting a boost with the newly formed Apprenticeship Pathway Coalition Initiative.
Bridge Michigan
Despite efforts in recent years to increase tuition-free access to higher education, women outnumber men at community colleges, universities and – most visibly – in the Michigan Reconnect Program, where enrollment is 2-1 women to men.
Nebraska Examiner
Tax credits to offset property taxes owed to local K-12 school districts are now automatically applied, but Nebraskans still need to file for income tax credits for community colleges for additional relief each year.
Texas Tribune
Students from Texas and across the country are getting help to generate new ideas for campus support systems — and to turn those ideas into reality.
The 74
Cases involving race, sex and LGBTQ students most likely to languish, as administration drives investigations around antisemitism, transgender issues.
SValleyNow.com
Tennessee is working to increase the number of people enrolled in college and career training programs, which the state believes will be necessary for securing good jobs in the future. There is still a lot more work to be done.