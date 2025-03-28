Chalkbeat
Lamar Community College and Colorado Mountain College community colleges will bring the City University of New York’s Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP) to their campuses in hopes they can increase the number of students who get their associate degree.
Houston Landing
A flurry of changes at the federal level has created confusion among community college leaders locally and nationally about where their institutions stand. San Jacinto College External Communications Director Amanda Fenwick said the college has “encountered some challenges in interpreting how federal directives apply specifically to community colleges.”
The Baldwin Bulletin
Chippewa Valley Technical College deploys CVTC High School Academy specialist advisors to help high school students determine if taking college courses during high school is right for them.