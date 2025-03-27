The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
NBC News
Eleven Democratic senators sent a letter Thursday demanding an investigation into the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the Education Department.
The Hechinger Report
Community college students are getting support to generate new ideas for campus support systems — and to turn the ideas into reality.
Forbes
To meet the demands of today’s economy, education and training after high school must deliver greater value. This will take a real redesign of higher education to meaningfully address concerns and create a system that works better for everyone, writes Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of Lumina Foundation.
Chalkbeat
A snapshot of how the pandemic has changed students’ expectations for the college experience.