The Texas Tribune
More than a year after a performance-based funding model was implemented for Texas community colleges, colleges have been working to implement new initiatives to bring down barriers to completion.
Philly Voice
Faculty and staff at the Community College of Philadelphia reached a tentative deal overnight with the school, averting a strike scheduled for Wednesday morning.
KOAM
Independence Community College (Kansas) voted to approve a resolution of intent to consolidate with Coffeyville Community College. Trustees from both colleges have been discussing the possibility of merging for more than a year. The next step is for both schools to contact the Kansas Board of Regents to get approval for a special public election.
WJFW
Finding a dentist in Wisconsin has become a difficult task, particularly in rural areas. Northcentral Technical College will soon be offering a new dental therapy program, the first of its kind in Wisconsin. In January 2024, lawmakers signed a bill approving $20 million in funding to go towards dental therapy programs in state technical colleges.