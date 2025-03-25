Governing
Some of the proposed cuts to the Department of Education will severely impact low-income and first-generation college students who attend community and technical colleges, writes Jabari Simama, the former president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College.
AP News
As the U.S. government takes a harder line on immigration, begins policing campus activism and more, students are left wondering if they’ll be able to get visas and travel freely.
Billy Penn at WHYY
The union representing faculty and staff at Community College of Philadelphia has set a strike deadline for 7 a.m. this Wednesday, March 26, if a new contract agreement is not reached.
EdSource
In California, more than 40% of classes statewide are fully online to accommodate students with busy schedules.
WAFB
River Parishes Community College played a major role in Donaldsonville, La., securing automaker Hyundai’s first low carbon steel plant in the nation.