New 12
A long-anticipated plan to construct a massive $3 billion medical facility on Nassau Community College’s campus will not move forward due to “external factors,” according to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office.
Williamsburg Yorktown Daily
Virginia’s Community Colleges’ FastForward program, a workforce development initiative, saw a 17% increase in student enrollments in fiscal year 2024, resulting in the all-time highest enrollments. Those who completed the program saw their median annual wages increase by an average of 50%.
City Pulse
Community colleges and Democratic lawmakers hope to secure $20-$30 million to allow public high school students to enroll in college classes at no cost to local school districts. Since 1996, students and their families have not been required to pay most fees associated with dual enrollment programs, but school districts have had to bear the cost of tuition and mandatory course fees.