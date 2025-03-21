The Hill
President Trump said Friday he is moving the handling of federal student loans to the Small Business Administration (SBA), and shifting programs for students with disabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
WRIC
Virginia’s state board passed a resolution requiring the administration and staff at all 23 of the state’s community colleges to abide by President Trump’s executive order targeting DEI in schools. The board also voted to change the Virginia Community College System’s strategic plan.
Capitol News Illinois
One of Gov. JB Pritzker’s top legislative initiatives stalled in the General Assembly this week when the House Higher Education Committee chair refused to call a vote on a bill that would authorize community colleges to offer bachelor’s degree programs in high-demand career fields.
WFSU
Though the two Florida colleges won’t merge operations, some changes remain possible. A new structure for the workforce programs has been under discussion for years.
The Frederick News-Post
Though Frederick Community College and other colleges in the county can still access federal grants, they are concerned that funding could be jeopardized in the future.