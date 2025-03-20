The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WUSF
A Florida House panel has unanimously approved a bill that would repeal a law shielding information about presidential candidates from public disclosure.
KPBS
Community college leaders in San Diego and Chula Vista are pushing back against the Trump administration’s recent demand that schools end their efforts to support racial diversity or risk losing federal funding. San Diego Community College District Chancellor Greg Smith added that programs at colleges in his district are fully compliant with state and federal law.
Big Island Now
A new butchery course at Hawaii Community College graduated its inaugural class of six. The six-week program included field trips to ranches, hog farms and local butcher shops. The course aims to strengthen Hawaii’s local food systems by preparing a new generation of skilled professionals in sustainable meat processing, according to a university press release.
WAPT
Hinds Community College unveiled a new airplane Wednesday. The Piper 100i airplane, purchased with the help of federal funding, will train aviation students as pilots, helping to close the pilot shortage.