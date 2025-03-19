CommonWealth Beacon

Massachusetts finds itself uniquely positioned to shield higher education from devastating federal budgetary cuts due to the Fair Share “millionaires tax.” The state generates an additional $2.4 billion annually, dedicated to public education and transportation. With thoughtful and fair allocation of these new revenues, Massachusetts can protect higher education, ensuring that vital investments in our workforce and economy continue uninterrupted, writes Bahar Akman Imboden is managing director of the Hildreth Institute.