AP News
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department, according to a White House official.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Forbes
Moody’s Ratings has downgraded its 2025 outlook for the American higher education sector from stable to negative. It cites that “recent and potential federal policy changes create a more difficult operating environment for colleges and universities.”
WBUR
Bunker Hill Community College is canceling all of its short-term summer study abroad programs this year. The decision came after school leaders reviewed the Trump administration’s recent changes to immigration policy.
Arkansas Advocate
The Arkansas legislature passed legislation that would overhaul the state’s higher education system on Monday. Arkansas ACCESS would make changes to the state’s funding model, scholarships, course credits and the admissions process, among other things.
CommonWealth Beacon
Massachusetts finds itself uniquely positioned to shield higher education from devastating federal budgetary cuts due to the Fair Share “millionaires tax.” The state generates an additional $2.4 billion annually, dedicated to public education and transportation. With thoughtful and fair allocation of these new revenues, Massachusetts can protect higher education, ensuring that vital investments in our workforce and economy continue uninterrupted, writes Bahar Akman Imboden is managing director of the Hildreth Institute.