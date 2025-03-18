MLive
Jackson College trustees said they made the decision to end support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs to preserve nearly a third of the school’s annual budget. The roughly $20 million the college stands to lose accounts for about 30% of its annual budget, Jackson College Board of Trustees Chairperson Sheila Patterson said.
Maine Senate President Mattie Daughtry is sponsoring a bill that would provide $6 million annually for wraparound services at the state’s seven community colleges. The state has a free community college program, but Daughtry and community college leaders say students receiving free tuition often need support in other areas to succeed.
It will be easier for San Luis Obispo County students to get a Cal Poly degree, thanks to a new partnership between the university and Allan Hancock College. Starting in 2026, Hancock and Cal Poly will offer a bachelor’s degree in business administration under the 2+2 model.