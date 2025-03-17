Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 17, 2025    Print

Why many in Gen Z are ditching college for training in skilled trades
PBS
As the cost of college soars, more young people are being drawn to skilled trades. Faculty and students at Westchester Community College talk about the growing interest in the skilled trades.

Kansas college shelves CTE building project
The Iola Register
Allen Community College hit pause on construction of a $10 million CTE facility after trustees were warned of potential state funding cuts.

Wisconsin college launches new program for high school students to earn college credit
Oshkosh Northwestern
Fox Valley Technical College, which has provided credentials to high school students for eight years, is rolling out a new academies program that allows high school students to earn a full credential before they ever receive their diplomas.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.