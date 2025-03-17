PBS
As the cost of college soars, more young people are being drawn to skilled trades. Faculty and students at Westchester Community College talk about the growing interest in the skilled trades.
The Iola Register
Allen Community College hit pause on construction of a $10 million CTE facility after trustees were warned of potential state funding cuts.
Oshkosh Northwestern
Fox Valley Technical College, which has provided credentials to high school students for eight years, is rolling out a new academies program that allows high school students to earn a full credential before they ever receive their diplomas.