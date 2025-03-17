Kansas Reflector
A Kansas House committee is considering a bill that would create a 17-member blue-ribbon commission to study operations and priorities of public higher education institutions, including consolidation of state universities and community colleges or technical colleges.
KJZZ
A bill that would make community college students eligible for the Arizona Teachers Academy is moving forward at the state legislature.
Central Florida Public Media
Several central Florida colleges and universities, including Valencia College, have also joined these recruitment efforts by offering new teacher training programs.
San Jose Spotlight
The Foothill-De Anza Community College District board of trustees has voted to purchase an existing 94-home apartment building and transform it into affordable housing that will provide 332 beds for students attending either De Anza or Foothill colleges.
WPR
Director Ken Brosky believes the University of Wisconsin’s two-year colleges embody the Wisconsin Idea and should be supported, not shuttered. (The documentary is free to watch below on YouTube.)