By Daily Staff March 13, 2025

College coaches write letter urging NCAA to change ‘stringent’ eligibility requirements for JUCO athletes
CBS Sports
The National Junior College Athletic Association has basically taken the stance that two-year athletes are being discriminated against academically.

Commentary: Why Florida Dreamers’ higher education opportunities strengthen our state
Tallahassee Democrat
Last year, more than 6,500 Dreamers — immigrant students who grew up here, whose families pay taxes, and who earned spots at Florida institutions — paid $26.7 million in tuition. Remember, these students are ineligible for federal financial aid and barred from Florida’s Bright Futures merit scholarship.

Fentanyl testing devices distributed to LA County community colleges, homeless organizations
Los Angeles Daily News
More than 3,500 devices that detect the presence of fentanyl in recreational drugs with the goal of better preventing fentanyl poisonings have been distributed to Los Angeles County community colleges and organizations that provide services to the homeless and other vulnerable residents, officials announced this week.

‘Going for blood’: With half of its staff cut, many wonder how ED will function
The 74
The programs that took the biggest blows include student loans, the research arm that runs the ‘Nation’s Report Card’ and civil rights.

