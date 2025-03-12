NJ Spotlight News
New Jersey is facing what it says is a tight budget year, which necessitated cuts to some college affordability programs and flat funding of others. The proposed budget plan also includes a $20 million cut in operations aid to the state’s 18 community colleges compared to the current budget.
WXII
Workforce development programs across the state are getting major support from state leaders. Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt stopped by Guilford Technical Community College as part of her “Future-Ready Community College Tour.”
New America (blog)
Community colleges focusing on re-enrolling adult learners should consider highlighting and/or improving their child care services as a key.