Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 12, 2025    Print

Cuts to state aid could be crushing for community college students
NJ Spotlight News
New Jersey is facing what it says is a tight budget year, which necessitated cuts to some college affordability programs and flat funding of others. The proposed budget plan also includes a $20 million cut in operations aid to the state’s 18 community colleges compared to the current budget.

North Carolina’s lieutenant governor supporting community colleges through Future Ready tour
WXII
Workforce development programs across the state are getting major support from state leaders. Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt stopped by Guilford Technical Community College as part of her “Future-Ready Community College Tour.”

Commentary: Child care support services are an overlooked strategy for re-enrolling adult learners
New America (blog)
Community colleges focusing on re-enrolling adult learners should consider highlighting and/or improving their child care services as a key.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.