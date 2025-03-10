The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
She’s on a scholarship at a tribal college in Wisconsin. The Trump administration suspended the USDA grant that funded it.
ProPublica
Alexandria Ehlert is one of about 20 College of Menominee Nation students who rely on scholarships funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. The Trump administration suspended the grant amid widespread cost-cutting efforts. Unless other money can be found, Ehlert and the other scholarship students are in their final weeks on campus.
The Sun
The $101 million facility at the California college houses 50 classrooms, labs and hands-on training spaces, serving up to 2,528 students and staff in programs such as automotive, solar, water technology and electricity fields.
Daily Herald
The Illinois college broke ground last week on 9,040-square-foot emergency services training center long sought by local fire departments.
Cleveland.com
Lorain County Community College will lead the partnership through the Ohio Technical Skills Innovation Network, a statewide collaborative facilitated by the college, that connects educational institutions with manufacturing and tech industry leaders.