Here’s how much funding RI gets from the Department of Education
Providence Journal
Higher education experts speculate that if Pell grants are overseen by a different agency or relegated to state oversight, budget constraints could limit low-income families from pursuing higher education across the country.

Roxbury Community College turns to students to bridge digital divide
Axios Boston
Roxbury Community College wants students to explore new technology, but it struggles to get most students engaged in its current online platforms. So professors enlisted some of their top students to figure out an AI-driven solution.

New bill would change name of Hillsborough Community College
Tampa Bay Times
A Florida Senate committee Monday will take up a wide-ranging education bill (SB 1624) that includes changing the name of Hillsborough Community College to Hillsborough State College.

