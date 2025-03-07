Headlines

Job hunting is awful. California believes its ‘Career Passport’ can change that
EdSource
California is embarking on a years-long effort to build infrastructure for a new virtual platform called the Career Passport. Its goal is to bring all of a student’s experiences into a digital portfolio — somewhat like a resume — called a learning employment record.

Jefferson Community College’s zoo tech program could be cut
WWNY
The New York college is one of five colleges in the country to offer a zoo technology program to prepare students to work at zoos all over the country. But college leaders say the program loses $100,000 a year and enrollment has been a challenge.

