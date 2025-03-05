The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Hechinger Report
The National Center for Education Statistics is a relatively obscure federal agency, but its mission — to collect data on the state of education — affects every public school in the country. Now, this work is under threat because of cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE. And that alarms a former Trump appointee who ran the statistics unit and fears it will become politicized.
Federal News Network
The U.S. Education Department’s memo summarized the Trump administration’s education policy in four key pillars, among them: “Postsecondary education should be a path to a well-paying career aligned with workforce needs.”
EdNC
When MC Belk Pilon and her team at the John M. Belk Endowment began visiting the 58 community colleges, she said she realized that in the communities that were the most innovative, there was a common denominator.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Four Iowa community colleges will use a combined almost $4 million in state funding to develop or expand career academies for student and workforce needs.