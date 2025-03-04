Headlines

By Daily Staff March 4, 2025

Gov. Pritzker proposes allowing Illinois community colleges to confer four-year degrees
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is pushing a bill that would allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees. He proposed the new community college baccalaureate degree program Monday with students and leadership from Lewis and Clark Community College. The governor said the program would make bachelor’s degrees more accessible and affordable, and would help address worker shortages high-demand fields.

A game-changer for foster youth in higher education
For foster youth, the path to higher education is often full of challenges, particularly the lack of stable housing. A new partnership in Pasadena, Calif., is tackling this issue head-on by combining resources from multiple sectors to create a holistic support system for foster youth attending Pasadena City College.

Trump threatens to stop funding for any colleges allowing ‘illegal protests’
President Trump said Tuesday that he will seek to block the federal funding for colleges and universities “that allow illegal protests” on their campuses. 

