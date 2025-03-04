CBS News
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is pushing a bill that would allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees. He proposed the new community college baccalaureate degree program Monday with students and leadership from Lewis and Clark Community College. The governor said the program would make bachelor’s degrees more accessible and affordable, and would help address worker shortages high-demand fields.
Forbes
For foster youth, the path to higher education is often full of challenges, particularly the lack of stable housing. A new partnership in Pasadena, Calif., is tackling this issue head-on by combining resources from multiple sectors to create a holistic support system for foster youth attending Pasadena City College.
The Hill
President Trump said Tuesday that he will seek to block the federal funding for colleges and universities “that allow illegal protests” on their campuses.