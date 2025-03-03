The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
ABC News
Linda McMahon was confirmed as U.S. secretary of education on Monday night by a party line vote of 51-45. In a social media post, McMahon said she intended to “make good” on President Donald Trump’s promises to make U.S. education the best in the world, return education to the states and free students from bureaucracy through school choice.
KGUN 9
U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Arizona) recently introduced the CONSTRUCTS Act, which would give more money to community colleges, especially ones in rural areas, to fund construction programs. The bill also would give scholarships to students.
Nebraska Examiner
This year, more than 20,000 Nebraska high school students are taking dual enrollment classes. But the future affordability of the program for families statewide is being threatened by a reduction in funding.
Denver 7
Through the Community College of Denver, students can complete their high school diploma, tuition-free, in as little as five weeks, with the flexibility to extend their studies up to one year. The initiative aims to help adults who did not complete high school unlock new academic and career opportunities.