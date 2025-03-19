Funding roundup

Philanthropists Gene and Marlene Epstein presented a $100,000 check to Bucks County Community College (Penn.) on March 14. This donation from the Gene & Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund will provide 100 full-time, first-year students with need-based scholarships for education-related expenses.

“Figuring out how to pay for college should not be a barrier for a young person who wants to make a better life for themselves,” said Gene Epstein, a long-time Bucks supporter and advocate. “We want every student in Bucks County to know that there is a path forward for them at Bucks County Community College, and this scholarship will help them get started today.”

Bucks President and CEO Patrick M. Jones added, “Like me, Gene and Marlene Epstein believe in the power of education to change lives, and we are honored that they recognize Bucks County Community College as a resource in the community that effect change for the better.”

HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation to support the development of a women’s flag football program.



With this funding, HACC is taking a step toward expanding athletic opportunities for women, aiming to be at the forefront of this fast-growing sport. The HACC Hawks Women’s Flag Football Team is set to begin practices in the fall 2025 season, creating an exciting new chapter for women’s athletics at the College.

HACC competes in region 19 of the NJCAA and is a member of Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference.

Florida

The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Foundation announced a $1 million gift to support the creation of the Pop and Glenn Dickman Family Workforce Education Building at the HCC SouthShore Campus. This contribution is the largest gift the foundation has received. It was made possible through the generosity of Danita Dickman and her family foundation at the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.

The Pop and Glenn Dickman Family Workforce Education Building will bring a dedicated space for HCC’s workforce development programs, including automotive collision repair, nursing and welding technology, to the SouthShore Campus. The 51,000-square-foot building will also be a specialized area where students can build their skills using high-tech simulators, hands-on training and computerized instruction.

“This impactful gift is a reflection of their longstanding legacy of service and will be significant in advancing the mission at the SouthShore Campus as we continue to expand workforce development programs,” said Jennifer China, HCC SouthShore Campus president.

North Carolina

Forsyth Technical Community College is taking another big step in expanding EMS education. The college’s emergency medical services (EMS) program has been awarded a $24,300 grant from the NC Community College System’s High-Cost Healthcare Workforce Start-Up initiative.

This funding will help Forsyth Tech pursue Advanced EMT (AEMT) accreditation, opening more doors for students interested in advancing their careers in emergency medical services.

The grant will cover essential costs associated with AEMT accreditation, including specialized training equipment, accreditation fees—such as the initial application and site visit—and participation in AEMT accreditation conferences.

This initiative comes at a good time. In late fall 2024, Forsyth Tech unveiled its newly revamped EMS labs and state-of-the-art simulator, designed to give students a realistic training environment. The addition of an accredited AEMT program will complement these upgraded facilities, allowing students to develop critical skills with cutting-edge technology and equipment.

Ohio

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a $900,000 grant to Sinclair Community College to fund the establishment of a Student Resilience Center, which will help serve students with mental health concerns, as well as basic needs insecurity.

The “Basic Needs for Postsecondary Students Program” provides grants to eligible institutions of higher education (IHEs) to support programs that address the basic needs of students and to report on practices that improve outcomes for students.

The three-year grant will provide Sinclair’s accessibility services department additional resources to further meet the needs of Sinclair students. It will allow for improved student access to education counseling, peer support groups and additional awareness of both on-and-off-campus mental health resources. It also will allow for additional counseling staff.

Tennessee

Northeast State Community College secured a $233,376 grant to strengthen rural healthcare workforce development in upper East Tennessee.

The grant is part of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development investment to expand the state’s healthcare workforce by leveraging existing training structures and opportunities.

Northeast State will use the grant to offer short-term healthcare training programs, covering tuition and providing support to meet labor market demands. Additionally, the funding will help address costs such as transportation, childcare and examination fees, which often prevent workforce entry and advancement.

Targeted populations include adult education students and graduates, incumbent workers and new entrants into the workforce.

Texas

South Texas College (STC) Foundation received $125,000 for its Promise programs from Rio-South Texas Education & Community Development (RSTEF), a nonprofit focused on postsecondary education and workforce development.

The college’s Valley Promise Program, launched in 2024, has helped more than 1,100 students get a free education.