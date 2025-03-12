Funding roundup

In North Carolina, the Brunswick Community College (BCC) Dolphins Men’s Basketball team just finished the regular season with a historic undefeated home record of 17-0. On top of that, longtime supporters Joe and Moe Stanley presented a $72,000 donation to the Foundation of BCC in support of the team.

The Stanley brothers, lifelong Brunswick County residents, took center court to surprise the team with their gift, which was accepted by BCC President Gene Smith and Foundation Executive Director Teresa Nelson.

The donation will help strengthen the men’s basketball program, ensuring continued opportunities for student-athletes.

The brothers, who own Joe and Moe’s Automotive in Shallotte, have always been passionate about supporting local athletics. Their love for the game and the community inspired them to lead an annual fundraising effort, rallying others in the community to contribute to the cause.

Colorado

Aims Community College has received a $71,198 grant from the Colorado Department of Higher Education to redesign courses to incorporate open educational resources (OERs). The grant provides instructors additional time and resources to develop, research, curate and cultivate OERs.

The college is working on a zero textbook-cost degree, also called a Z-Degree. This means that Aims students enrolled in the associate of arts/liberal arts program can complete an entire degree without purchasing traditional textbooks. Students in other pathways will also benefit from increased general education courses that entirely use OER materials.

Aims estimates that its OER initiatives have saved students around $2.5 million since its official implementation in 2018.

Florida

Tallahassee State College (TSC) Foundation recently announced a $10,000 donation from Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs (THF). The donation will establish the Thomas Howell Ferguson Accounting and Technology Scholarship to support students pursuing careers in accounting and technology.

“By establishing this scholarship, we hope to inspire and support students who are passionate about accounting and technology, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed,” said Jeff Barbacci, THF’s managing shareholder.

Kentucky

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has received a $225,000 Workforce Pathways Grant from the Blue Grass Community Foundation to support filmmaking.

BCTC will partner with students from Fayette County Public High Schools and the Lyric Theater to provide students with practical training, mentorship and support to develop into proficient film technicians. BCTC’s filmmaking and cinematic arts program will guide the effort.

The funding also will help to enhance BCTC’s cinematic arts credentials, ensuring they align with the latest industry demands. The program focuses on project-based learning to encourage creativity, critical thinking and risk-taking. Participants will connect with local industry professionals for mentorship and job opportunities, helping them transition from “reel skills” to real-world careers, according to a press release.

“The film industry in Kentucky is growing, and this grant allows us to give Fayette County students the tools and experiences they need to succeed in this exciting field,” said BCTC Dean of Innovation Melanie Williamson. “By connecting students with industry professionals and hands-on learning opportunities, we’re not only developing skills but also opening doors to careers many never thought possible.”

A new grant to Bluegrass Community and Technical College will enhance the college’s filmmaking and cinematic arts program, among other things. (Photo: BCTC)

Maryland

Allegany College of Maryland (ACM) has received a $414,300 Maryland Higher Education Clean Energy Grant from the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA).

The college is partnering with Optimize Renewables to create a Campus Clean Energy Master Plan and install photovoltaic (PV) solar roof panels and canopies – with electric vehicle charging stations – while developing the local workforce through a new PV certification program, online learning portal and two PV internships.

MEA previously awarded ACM a $750,000 microgrid construction grant through the Resilient Maryland program in 2024 and a $100,000 planning and analysis grant in 2022.

ACM also received a $375,000 grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Campus Safety Program. The college purchased equipment for comprehensive campus monitoring. Additionally, ACM is installing a controlled entry and lockdown system on access doors throughout campus to enhance security during emergencies.

Washington

Thanks to a $600,000 donation, Bellingham Technical College (BTC) can better support the financial literacy and stability of students. The donation came through the Whatcom Community Foundation, which received the money from the Follis Knight family.

BTC plans to create a position that will help students learn about finances and connect them to services on campus and in the community, to ensure they aren’t missing important resources that could support them during college and beyond. The college also will establish a financial wellness hub that will encompass and expand BTC’s student food pantry, provide basic needs supplies and be a touchpoint for campus resources.

“Getting this funding to help our students take the fullest advantage of all of the financial supports on our campus and in our community will go a long way in our work to make sure everyone in our community has access to a transformational college education and to keep current students better supported as they pursue their path,” said BTC President James Lemerond.