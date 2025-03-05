Funding roundup

El Paso Community College (EPCC) will use a $137,960 grant to develop training for a local company.

The 12-month grant from the Texas Workforce Commission will allow the Texas college to provide more than 5,100 hours of training for 65 employees at Vinton Steel. The training will upskill workers for high-demand occupations like electrical maintenance management, industrial technicians and process engineers.

“As employees gain specialized training, they produce a higher quality of services and products, which boosts community prosperity, reduces unemployment and supports long-term economic stability for our entire region,” said Blayne Primozich, EPCC’s associate vice president of workforce and continuing education.

Arizona

The Central Arizona College (CAC) Foundation recently received a $2,000 donation from the Superstition Radio Control Helicopter Association (SRCHA) to create a scholarship supporting the college’s forthcoming drone program.

SRCHA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the hobby of flying remote-controlled (RC) helicopters. Each year, SRCHA hosts the Southwest Heli Rodeo, which attracts RC helicopter pilots from across the country. The event raises funds to support community organizations. At last November’s event, held at CAC’s Signal Peak Campus, a raffle raised funds for the scholarship.

New York

A total of $1.1 million in grants will go to 22 community colleges in the State University of New York (SUNY) system to expand access to educational opportunities for adult learners. The goal is to create more workforce development opportunities to ensure New Yorkers can pursue a degree or credential that helps access jobs in high-demand fields.

“For millions of New Yorkers, community college can be the path to upward mobility and economic security, opening the door to a wide array of workforce opportunities,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Through SUNY’s Adult Learner Leadership Initiative, community colleges will work to break down barriers that stand in the way of students age 25 and older accessing and completing higher education programs. These measures will include expanded use of credit for prior learning, wraparound support and flexible scheduling.

Grant amounts range from $37,200 to $50,000.

* * *

Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) will use a $1 million state grant to support a proposed integrated plant science education complex for its main campus.

The college is working with Ontario County on a plan to replace its 1979 greenhouse and combine it with classrooms and offices that could be shared with other community agencies. The Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District is among the agencies discussing a partnership in the project.

The proposed project would be roughly 20,000 square feet and cost between $24 million and $26 million with site work beginning sometime in 2026. FLCC applied for the Empire State Development grant to support its degree and certificate programs in horticulture and environmental science.

“This state grant and other funding sources show the widespread agreement of the importance of supporting sustainable agriculture and greater synchronization in our upstate communities,” said FLCC President Robert Nye.

The project has already garnered much support. Last year, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) announced $1 million for the project in a federal appropriations law. The college also has received $2.8 million in private donations toward the project, largely from an estate gift. Fundraising will continue, and Ontario County, as the local sponsor of FLCC, is evaluating opportunities for the remaining local share of project costs. All county, federal and private funds will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the state.

* * *

LaGuardia Community College’s Workforce Education Center (WEC) has received a $4.95 million grant from the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development. The funding will help LaGuardia establish a Train & Earn Program to provide training for out-of-school and out-of-work high schoolers in the healthcare sector.

The program will offer placement in the certified medical administrative assistant, central service/sterile technician and emergency medical technician programs, all offered through LaGuardia’s WEC.

“These programs have high enrollment rates and demand that often exceeds their current capacity,” said Claudia Baldonedo, senior director of youth workforce development initiatives. “More importantly, these programs produce talented and motivated professionals with state-of-the-art training who are ready to meet the challenging demands of their fields.”

WEC plans to recruit 60 eligible youth participants per year for the program. Participants will receive an individual assessment of needs, skills and interests for placement in one of the certificate programs, as well as intensive academic support, career guidance and comprehensive case management.

LaGuardia also recently received a $35,000 grant from GS Humane Corp. to support students in its veterinary technology program. The program is the only one of its kind within New York City’s five boroughs.

The grant will provide financial assistance to veterinary technology students for essential expenses, including textbooks, pre-exposure rabies vaccinations and Veterinary Technician National Examination fees. More than 30 vet tech students will benefit.

Veterinary technology students at LaGuardia will have more access to financial assistance thanks to a new grant from GS Humane Corp. (Photo: LaGuardia)

Ohio

Hocking College has received a $197,308 grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to improve its physical security measures and reinforce the safety of students, faculty and staff.

“This investment will enable us to implement key security improvements, ensuring a safe and secure environment for our students, faculty, staff and community,” said Hocking President Betty Young.

West Virginia

With a $185,096 grant from the West Virginia Department of Education, BridgeValley Community and Technical College will develop a mobile EMS simulation classroom and lab, bringing hands-on career training directly to high school students.

The program — the EMS Jump Start Pathway to Paramedic Initiative — will launch in partnership with Clay County High School, allowing students to begin emergency medical services (EMS) training while still in high school. A key feature of the initiative is the conversion of an ambulance into a mobile classroom, providing students with experience in a simulated emergency response setting.

“Workforce development is central to our mission, and partnerships like this make a real difference in student success and regional job growth,” said Jennifer Hurt, dean of high school programs at BridgeValley.

The mobile classroom will expand access to career training and certifications, helping students gain the skills needed to enter the EMS field immediately after graduation.