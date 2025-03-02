CCBs at a competitive price

In today’s economic climate, the cost of higher education remains a significant barrier for many students pursuing a bachelor’s degree. However, a growing option is changing the landscape: community college baccalaureate (CCB) programs. New research across 13 states offering these programs reveals that CCBs provide substantial cost savings.

Recent data confirms what many educators have long suspected: community college bachelor’s degrees offer a substantially more affordable path to a four-year degree. The median annual tuition and fees for CCB programs stands at just $4,820, compared to $9,390 at public universities and $19,097 at for-profit institutions.

This price difference isn’t trivial — in five of the 13 states studied, CCB programs cost less than half the price of public universities in the same state. Texas leads the way with the lowest annual CCB tuition at around $2,957, allowing students to complete a four-year degree for less than $12,000 in total tuition and fees, compared to over $40,000 at a public university.

Of course, students in both sectors may pay less after financial aid, but many students never make it that far, concluding that tuition is too high and they can’t afford to go.

“Cost was a big factor for me,” shared one student in a Washington state study. “I wanted to be able to pay for college without taking out big loans, or really any loans, and this was really the only option when I started factoring that in.”

Serving diverse student populations

The research confirms that CCB programs are reaching traditionally underserved populations. About half of CCB students are people of color, with 52% Hispanic/Latine, 29% Black/African American, 9% Asian and 7% multiracial. Additionally, CCB students tend to be older than traditional university students, with many balancing family and work responsibilities alongside their education.

In Texas, where tuition costs are particularly low, CCB programs have attracted a predominantly female and Latine student body, with an impressive 80% of graduates having received Pell grants. This suggests these affordable programs are effectively serving lower-income students who might otherwise find bachelor’s degrees financially out of reach.

Variations in tuition models

The study identified significant variations in how states structure CCB tuition. Some states, like Colorado, Indiana and most colleges in Texas, maintain uniform tuition across all levels of coursework — making the transition from associate to bachelor’s level seamless for students. Others, like California and Washington, set higher rates for upper-division courses while maintaining consistency across institutions.

Some states allow individual colleges to set their own tuition rates, creating significant variation within the state. Despite these variations, the research found that in nine of the 13 states studied, CCB tuition remained within $1,000 of associate degree tuition, maintaining the traditional community college affordability advantage even at the bachelor’s level.

The larger implications

For community colleges and policymakers, these findings underscore the importance of CCB programs in broadening access to bachelor’s degrees. As one student noted, “Every minute I spend commuting translates to additional childcare expenses, as well as extra fuel and parking costs.” By keeping education local and affordable, CCBs address multiple barriers simultaneously.

The research suggests that community colleges have successfully positioned themselves to deliver high-quality, affordable bachelor’s degrees that serve their communities and support workforce development needs. As these programs continue to expand — now authorized in 24 states with particular concentration in California, Florida, Texas and Washington — they represent a crucial strategy for increasing educational attainment while keeping costs manageable for students.

For students weighing their educational options in today’s economic environment, CCB programs offer a compelling alternative that deserves serious consideration.

This article is based on a comprehensive study of community college baccalaureate programs across 13 states, examining tuition and fees for the 2024-2025 academic year.