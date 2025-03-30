Aviation programs take flight

Dallas College announced last week the launch of a new aviation maintenance technology (AMT) program, set to begin April 1.

The Texas college is one of several community colleges launching or expanding programs to prepare the next generation of workers for the aviation and aerospace industries.

Northwestern Michigan College and West Virginia’s Pierpont Community and Technical College are looking to expand the capacity of their aviation programs. And in Colorado, Aims Community College’s aviation program is adding a new airframe and powerplant mechanic degree program.

The ultimate goal of these programs is to prepare people for good-paying jobs and mitigate national shortages.

Serving the aerospace industry

Dallas College’s 13-month AMT program, for example, will help meet the growing demand for skilled aviation technicians. The regional aerospace industry comprises more than 900 companies, accounting for one of every six jobs in North Texas. And they’re good jobs: the median salary for aircraft mechanics and service technicians in region is $40.22 per hour or $80,000 annually.

“By launching new programs, expanding industry partnerships and providing hands-on learning experiences, we are not only opening doors for our students but also reinforcing North Texas as a national leader in aerospace,” Dallas College Chancellor Justin H. Lonon said in a press release.

To ensure students are properly prepared, the college has been working with industry partners to devise an industry-driven curriculum, taught by instructors with extensive aviation expertise. Hands-on training will happen in a state-of-the-art hangar located at Dallas Executive Airport.

“We’re thrilled to offer these courses at an active airport in south Dallas, providing access to the aerospace industry where many of our students live,” Dallas College Provost Shawnda Floyd said.

A ‘Next Level’ project

Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) offers the only two-year flight school in the state, preparing future pilots for a growing industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be 5% more airline and commercial pilots hired each year through 2033.

The college’s foundation launched Next Level: The Campaign for NMC Aviation to fundraise for the expansion of the aviation division’s hangar, to purchase additional aircraft and relocate classrooms.

“Expanding our hangar and fleet will increase the number of students, and ultimately the number of future pilots, we can admit each year,” said Alex Bloye, aviation division director. “It’s a win for them, a win for our regional economy and a win for our world, which is relying more and more on air travel every year.”

The new hangar will expand the college’s aviation facilities and increase its capacity to train pilots by 25-40%. Presently NMC’s aviation program enrolls 50 students per year, but has a up to a two-year waitlist.

The Next Level project has a $14 million price tag and will be funded by a combination of government support, bonding and private philanthropy.

Investing in the future

Pierpont Community & Technical College’s aviation maintenance program already boasts

a 100% job placement rate. Now, the college plans to grow the capacity of its program from 130 students to 200 students. This will be helped with a new 70,000-square-foot teaching facility and hangar, to be constructed at the North Central West Virginia Airport.

The construction of the new facility has been supported by $25 million in state funding.

The college’s aviation programs are designed to prepare students to enter the workforce quickly. According to West Virginia Workforce data, the growth rate for this industry in north central WV is 1.61%; national data reflect a 5.60% job growth rate.

“The expansion of our aviation maintenance technician program is more than just a new

building — it’s a promise to our students, our community and our local businesses,” Pierpont Provost Michael Waide said.

All the components

Like NMC, Aims Community College also is answering the call for skilled pilots.

In September 2024, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper visited the Aims Flight Training Center at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. He saw the college’s aircraft and flight simulators, met with aviation students and faculty, and talked about the need for more pilots.

“We’ve got a push to get more pilots trained and ready to make sure we don’t have bottlenecks in our transportation system,” Hickenlooper said.

Sen. John Hickenlooper visited Aims Community College’s Flight Training Center in September. (Photo: Aims)

In addition, Aims offers programs in unmanned aircraft systems (drone piloting) and air traffic control.

In 2026, the college will start a new airframe and powerplant mechanic (A&P) degree program, answering the call for more aircraft mechanics. With the addition of this program, Aims will make all the main components within the aviation industry available.

According to Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook, the North American aviation industry will need to hire 125,000 technicians between 2023 and 2042.

“While everyone who travels can feel that there is a pilot shortage, the need for aircraft mechanics exceeds that,” Aims Director of Aviation Eric Himler said. “It’s an opportunity for Aims to be part of the solution in creating aircraft mechanics that will help ease that shortage locally, statewide and nationally.”