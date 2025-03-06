Advocacy quick hits: Federal funding extension to expire next Friday

Lawmakers in the House and Senate face a looming March 14 deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Congress in December passed a short-term funding bill – called a continuing resolution (CR) – to fund the government through mid-March. Months later, Congress appears no closer to finalize fiscal year 2025 (FY 25) spending levels, and political dynamics are now even more complicated.

At the close of last calendar year, the Senate advanced 12 bipartisan FY 25 funding bills, but House conservatives continued to push for further domestic spending reductions. The chambers couldn’t bridge the gap and voted instead to extend FY 24 spending levels to March.

Today, disagreements over topline funding levels persist, alongside intense debate over policy riders and support for/opposition to actions taken by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Appropriations bills require 60 votes to pass the Senate, requiring support from Democrats. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) must navigate a razor-thin majority in the House and will likely need to secure votes from Democrats as well.

Congress will not be able to pass FY 25 spending bills ahead of the March 14 deadline, necessitating another CR. This could be another short-term CR to allow Congress more time to negotiate, although reports indicate that Republican leadership may be interested in advancing a long-term CR to fund the government at FY 24 levels through the end of the fiscal year.

It is not clear if this idea could garner the requisite support. It is also not yet known if any FY 25 Congressionally Directed Spending projects would be included in a long-term CR.

Read the rest of this week’s Advocacy Quick Hits.