A look ahead at AACC 2025

Yuba College and Coalinga College, both in California, have experienced significant growth in post-pandemic dual enrollment. Here’s how.
Online dashboards displaying key metrics can help focus stakeholder attention on progress in community college workforce development efforts. Two Ohio community college leaders will detail their approaches in a presentation at AACC 2025 in April.
The Community College of Allegheny County tapped into an array of corporate partnerships as part of a fundraising initiative called the Pioneering Pittsburgh’s New Workforce Campaign, which blew past its original $65 million goal to reach $90 million in contributions, nearly 20% of which came from the business sector.
At Arizona’s Pima Community College, serving “nontraditional” learners is a specialty.