Sixteen years ago, I stepped into the world of higher education. I never imagined I would find myself here, serving as a community college president of Bay College in central Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (U.P.)

If someone would have told me back then, my first response would have been, “I am definitely not following in my mother’s footsteps as an educator.” Yet here I am, leading an institution that serves more than 2,000 students across two campuses just 54 miles apart.

I have always had a goal to be a CEO and/or president; however, my goal was within the business world. With a background in business and industry, I even launched my own consulting firm in 2007. It was not until I began connecting with specific college presidents and learning about their journey that I started to see higher education as a viable and exciting career path for myself.

Finding other leaders

I have always sought out leadership opportunities, but when I finally pursued the college presidency route, I started to connect with key individuals and mentors who gave me leadership development training recommendations.

Participating in the Thomas A. Lakin Institute for Mentored Leadership in 2019 and the American Association of Community Colleges’ Future Presidents Institute in 2022 provided me with the foundational knowledge and leadership competencies critical to becoming a successful president.

Embarking on this journey, I had to ask myself some important questions: Am I willing to relocate? Do I prefer rural, urban or suburban settings? Would I work within a system or report directly to a board? As I pondered these questions, I reflected on the advice of my mentors and adopted the mindset I lived by: Think radical imagination, meaning there are no boxes, and be open to the unexpected.

Adapting to rural leadership

Moving from a metropolitan area to a rural community in the U.P. was a cultural shift. As an African American woman entering a predominantly White rural area, I knew there would be challenges, but I have always been comfortable in my own skin.

After my arrival and meeting key stakeholders, I could begin to regurgitate almost verbatim what someone would say when they met me: 1) “I Googled you” and 2) “We are so lucky to have you in our community.” As the new person, people want to know you. I had come to terms with the reality that, in a small town, I would never be just “Nerita.” I would always be “Dr. Hughes.” Other presidents had warned me about the isolation that can come with this role, now I was experiencing it firsthand.

The weight of an entire institution on your shoulders can be daunting or even fearful. As the CEO, you are expected to wear multiple hats, from being the biggest cheerleader, to cultivating and building relationships with community partners. I am an extrovert, so meeting new people in a town where I knew no one except for my adult child who opted to move with me allowed me to lean into the needs of the college and the community.

Power of connection

As a president, you are always looked to for encouragement, strategic leadership, critical thinking and impactful decisions for the college and community. However, the effect on a rural community is very different from a metropolitan area. The “deep” connections of the college and how certain families are well-known was something that I knew from my research. It became evident as I met with stakeholders and community partners. It is key to be visible in the community, so I am glad I positioned myself early to connect with the key constituents around the community.

As I have entered year two of my presidency, I have been able to maintain a certain type of stamina I was not expecting. I knew the level of energy had to be high, but it is more than the energy level; you are building relationships quickly. Thankfully, I am unafraid of meeting new people, and I have a way with remembering names and faces. I would leave an event and take out my iPhone to type notes about the people I spoke with. In addition, I made sure how I treated everyone was consistent each time.

Leading with intention and heart

The late Maya Angelou said, “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.” This is radical imagination for people. Never underestimate the power of creating a connection with your employees, colleagues and community.

Despite my research, I could never predict the community culture. Being visible and showing up matters.

Walking the campus and being available to your team matters. All these things I knew and did at my previous institution, but in a small town when I am not present, it’s noticed. When you decide which college is the best fit for you, utilize social media to see who populates your news feed. Follow them to better understand their interests and connection with the college and the community.

I will continue to lead with intention, purpose and authenticity. I am shifting an entire college’s culture, but I am shifting the community’s culture as well.