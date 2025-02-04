Sparking interest in energy jobs

CORONADO, Calif. — There are a growing number of jobs in the energy industry – jobs with good wages and benefits. In 2023, clean energy jobs alone grew at more than double the rate (4.9%) of job growth in the rest of the economy (2.0%), adding 149,000 new jobs, according to a U.S. Department of Energy report.

“But when I speak to parents and students in my community, they don’t understand what energy jobs are,” Sunem Beaton-Garcia, president of Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC), said during a panel session at the Workforce Development Institute (WDI) last week.

To make people aware of – and excited for – these new jobs require creativity and collaboration.

“We have to be influencers in our own communities,” said Beaton-Garcia, who serves on the board of directors of the American Association of Community Colleges, which host WDI annually.

Developing a pipeline

A statewide effort in Wisconsin called Build My Future introduces high school students to many in-demand jobs, including jobs in HVAC, renewable energy, electrical power distribution and construction. They get to try out equipment at hands-on career fairs.

CVTC launched a gas utility construction service technical diploma program that prepares people to install, maintain and operate natural and propane gas distribution systems. Graduates can get jobs at Xcel Energy and Northwest Gas, among other companies.

The college also has a one-year electrical power distribution program. Graduates are hired by utilities, rural electric co-ops, municipalities and electrical contractors, among other companies.

Recognizing the importance of programs like these, local companies have donated several trucks and trailers for students to learn on and have provided scholarships to students.

The company perspective

Companies are eager to partner with community colleges to grow the workforce.

Constellation Energy, out of Maryland, for example, is working to transition to a carbon-free future. In addition, the use of artificial intelligence is driving up power consumption, and there’s outage work to fix in the wake of weather events and other disasters.

All this requires a “skilled and new workforce,” said Angela Karesh, director of DEI and workforce development with Constellation Energy. “Community colleges are critical to us.” Especially since they need help reaching people in their rural service areas.

While jobs in a nuclear power plant may typically require a four-year degree, there are many jobs at Constellation that don’t.

Constellation has worked with Joliet Junior College (JJC) to get young people, including dual-credit students, interested in energy-related jobs. And in January, the company awarded $35,000 to JJC to establish the Constellation Rising Stars Endowed Scholarship for students enrolling in the college’s process control instrumentation technology (PCIT) and electrical/electronic automated systems (EEAS) programs.

The company also hosts an annual Youth Energy Summit for high school sophomores and juniors who want to learn about energy, electricity and climate change.

Getting students through programs and into the workforce requires everybody to come together to provide supports, added Tegan Mauldin Knifton. She is the regional workforce development manager with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD).

That means getting businesses and other organizations to help with childcare, transportation, technology and language supports.

“This is a community effort,” she said.