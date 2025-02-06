Redefining work-life balance

As the demands of higher education evolve, community college leaders often find themselves navigating competing priorities, making work-life balance seem out of reach. However, the start of a new year presents an opportunity to reassess goals and adopt strategies that support both professional success and personal well-being.

Rather than chasing the often unattainable ideal of “work-life balance,” aiming for “work-life harmony” can be a more practical and rewarding approach. This nuanced approach is especially relevant for community college presidents and leadership teams, who navigate the complexity of overseeing student success, institutional growth and stakeholder engagement while managing personal responsibilities.

“As community college leaders, we juggle multiple roles: champions of student success, drivers of institutional progress, and collaborators within our communities,” says Daniel J. Dupee, II, president at Jefferson Community College in New York. “Pursuing work-life harmony helps us stay energized and focused. By aligning our professional aspirations with personal values, we foster a sustainable path that strengthens both our institutions and our overall well-being.”

The challenges of balance in leadership

The nature of community college leadership means long hours, frequent travel and unpredictable crises. From addressing enrollment to implementing state and federal mandates, the workload can be overwhelming. Added to these pressures are the increasingly blurred lines between work and home life, exacerbated by technology that makes it possible to remain connected 24/7.

“There’s a common misconception that taking time for yourself is selfish,” Dupee says. “In truth, prioritizing self-care allows us to lead with greater clarity and resilience.

“When we take care of ourselves, our institutions and communities thrive.”

Tips for building balance

As community college leaders look to the year ahead, adopting practical strategies can pave the way for a more harmonious balance. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, experts suggest the following five actions:

Clarify priorities. Take time to identify your core values and goals for the year. What are the most critical areas requiring your focus? Which responsibilities can be delegated or delayed? Set boundaries. Establish clear boundaries for work and personal life, such as designating tech-free hours or limiting evening emails. Communicate these boundaries with your team to build a culture that respects personal time. Make self-care non-negotiable. Regular exercise, healthy eating and sufficient sleep are essential to maintaining energy and focus. Treat these habits as critical appointments on your calendar. Leverage your team. Build a strong leadership team and trust them to manage responsibilities. Delegating not only lightens your load but also empowers others to grow and thrive in their roles. Schedule downtime. Intentionally schedule moments of rest or activities that recharge you, whether it’s spending time with family, pursuing hobbies or simply unplugging.

A culture of balance

Creating work-life harmony isn’t just about individual effort – it’s about fostering a culture where balance is normalized and supported. This includes encouraging flexibility within teams, providing wellness resources for employees and modeling balanced behavior as a leader.

“Leadership sets the tone,” Dupee says. “When we demonstrate that it’s OK to unplug, we empower others to do the same. Balance shouldn’t be a luxury. It should be a standard.”

Some colleges have introduced innovative programs such as compressed workweeks, virtual wellness workshops and mindfulness initiatives to promote employee well-being. At Jefferson, faculty and staff unplug from business and reconnect with colleagues at their annual Professional Development (PD) Day.

Launched in 2019, Jefferson’s PD Day models the concept of stepping away from the regular workday by closing offices and pausing daily operations, allowing employees to focus entirely on personal and professional growth. Instead of routine tasks, faculty and staff engage in interactive, relationship-building activities that foster community and collaboration. This year, for example, participants assembled 48 care packages to donate to the United Service Organizations at Fort Drum to support soldiers. This shift from the regular workday demonstrates a commitment to well-being, team building and service, making PD Day a practical example of balancing productivity with intentional breaks.

Finding harmony in 2025

By reframing the conversation around work-life harmony and implementing small, meaningful changes, community college presidents and leadership teams have an opportunity to set the tone for a balanced year.

“Balance isn’t about perfection. It’s about making choices that serve your well-being and creating a healthier, more sustainable approach,” Dupee says. “In doing so, we not only strengthen ourselves but also lead more effectively for our colleges and students.”

By embracing this perspective, leaders can transform the relentless juggling of responsibilities into a fulfilling journey of alignment and growth. After all, balance isn’t just a goal; it’s a practice, and it’s worth cultivating it in 2025 and beyond.